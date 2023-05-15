Final meeting of working group on Culture to be held in Varanasi: Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy

nion Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on May 15 said that the final meeting of the G20 Working Group on Culture would be held in Varanasi. “The second meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group was held in Bhubaneswar today. Representatives from different countries have come in this, everyone was enthusiastic in the inaugural session of the meeting. This meeting started yesterday and will continue for three days. The third meeting will be held at Hampi in Karnataka. The final meeting of the Working Group on Culture will be held in Varanasi and a final announcement will be made,” said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.