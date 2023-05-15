Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Final meeting of working group on Culture to be held in Varanasi: Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy

nion Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on May 15 said that the final meeting of the G20 Working Group on Culture would be held in Varanasi. “The second meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group was held in Bhubaneswar today. Representatives from different countries have come in this, everyone was enthusiastic in the inaugural session of the meeting. This meeting started yesterday and will continue for three days. The third meeting will be held at Hampi in Karnataka. The final meeting of the Working Group on Culture will be held in Varanasi and a final announcement will be made,” said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.