Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announces launch of his production house

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is best known for helming films such as 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat', announced the launch of his production house "AAZ Films". Abbas took to his social media to make the news public. Ali made his directorial debut in 2011 with 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'. He is currently working with Shahid for an upcoming film.