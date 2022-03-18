Film should also be made on ‘Godhra incident’: Rabri Devi trains guns at Bihar govt

Criticising the Bihar government’s decision to make the movie “The Kashmir Files” tax-free in the state, Former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi on March 18 said that movie must also be made on the riots that happened in Godhra.“A movie must be made on the Godhra incident. Watching a film does not fill people’s stomachs. It does not give jobs to the unemployed. The ruling dispensation thinks it has fulfilled all its obligations by doling out a few kilograms of food grains under welfare schemes,” said Rabri while addressing media.