FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Morocco Who Will Win In First Quarter Final Game | Mbappe | Hakimi

France face Morocco in first World Cup quarterfinal at Foxborough. Data predicts France may exploit Morocco’s exposed right flank. Multiple experts frame clash as Morocco’s right versus France’s left. Hakimi and Brahim Diaz drive Morocco’s attack from right side. Morocco relies on long direct passes to create scoring chances. Ismael Saibari’s injury leaves Morocco’s attacking rhythm uncertain. Mbappé and Barcola bring pace threat on France’s left flank. Mbappé recorded tournament’s fastest sprint at 23.4 miles per hour. Morocco lead remaining teams in successful dribbles per match. France’s left-sided attack could punish Hakimi’s advanced positioning. Mbappé's goal would take him to 20 World Cup career goals. France-Morocco rematch carries tactical, historical and semifinal implications