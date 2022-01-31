FICCI expects MGNREGA outlay as well as similar scheme for urban poor from upcoming Union Budget

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, which is scheduled to take place on February 1, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) is expecting a higher MGNREGA outlay as well as a similar scheme for the urban poor. Speaking on the expectations, FICCI Vice President Subhrakant Panda on January 30 said, “We're expecting a higher MGNREGA outlay as well as a similar scheme for the urban poor. It is very important to provide support to MSMEs, which have been affected by pandemic and are clearly the job-creating machine of the economy.”