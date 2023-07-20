Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

cre Trending Videos

Amid a nationwide uproar over the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of the National Commission for Women Khushbu Sundar demanded capital punishment for the person responsible. “We should hang our heads down in shame. This is a time when we need to put out political differences aside. As people of this nation, we must ensure that women are safe.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile