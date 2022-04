Feel privileged to come to land of Mahatma Gandhi: WHO DG Tedros

Director-General of World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on April 20 attended the inaugural session of the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. "I am privileged to come to the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Modi tells us that the World is one family and that the knowledge of health inherited by one society should benefit all people,” said the DG.