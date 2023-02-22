Feb 21, a historic day as it tells about our Independence: Bangladesh HC Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman said that February 21 is a historic day for Bangladesh as it is recognised as International Mother Language Day. He further said that the nation will claim Bangla language to be considered as UN official language. While speaking to ANI, he said, “February 21 is a historic day for Bangladesh, it's recognised as international mother language day. It tells about our independence. We can claim that Bangla be also consider as UN official language but there are complexities involved.”