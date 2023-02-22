Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Feb 21, a historic day as it tells about our Independence: Bangladesh HC Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman said that February 21 is a historic day for Bangladesh as it is recognised as International Mother Language Day. He further said that the nation will claim Bangla language to be considered as UN official language. While speaking to ANI, he said, “February 21 is a historic day for Bangladesh, it's recognised as international mother language day. It tells about our independence. We can claim that Bangla be also consider as UN official language but there are complexities involved.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.