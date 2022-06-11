Fearing defeat, BJP tried to stop Rajya Sabha Polls counting: Congress leader Nana Patole

Congress leader Nana Patole on June 10 in Mumbai, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to stop the counting process for the Rajya Sabha Elections due to their fear of being defeated. The Congress leader also expressed confidence for the win of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the RS Elections. “We've complained to Election Commission about BJP MLA S Mungantiwar and independent MLA (Ravi Rana). Election Commission is hearing the(matter). Fearing defeat, BJP tried to stop the counting process, but Maha Vikas Aghadi will win,” the Congress leader said.