FDI has broken all records in last 7 years Piyush Goyal on FTA with Dubai

Dubai (UAE), Mar 27 (ANI): Speaking on India’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Dubai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on March 27 said that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the last 7 years has broken all records and a delegation from UAE came to J&K to explore investment opportunities after the abrogation of Article 370. “FDI in the last 7 years has broken all records. The way Kashmir has become an attraction for investors in India and abroad after the abrogation of Article 370, was evident when a high-level delegation from UAE came to Jammu and Kashmir,” said the Minister while speaking to ANI.