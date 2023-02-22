Search icon
FBU snooping: BJP demands arrest of Sisodia, questioning of Kejriwal, says Harish Khurana

During a press conference on February 22, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harish Khurana said that BJP demands the arrest of Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the alleged ‘Feedback Unit’ snooping and the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal must also be questioned under the same.He said, “This is a sensitive case and this is a case of National Security. We demand CBI to arrest Manish Sisodia immediately. This investigation must be extended to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and he must be questioned under the same.”

