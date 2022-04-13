FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Taskforce engaged in investigation of New York subway shooting incident

Hours after a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people, leaving injured commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform, Assistant Special Agent in charge of the FBI, Michael Driscoll on April 13 (local time) assured that the investigation is underway in full swing by the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Taskforce. “Currently, the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Taskforce is fully engaged with this investigation, providing assistance through manpower, technical assistance and everything else. The victims of this event will enjoy a quick recovery; they are of primary focus right now...we expect the investigation process to be a long one as we gather all possible information to track down all possible leads,” said the officer.