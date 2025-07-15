Fazilpuria News Famous Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Survives Gunfire Attack In Gurugram

Popular Bollywood and Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria, who is best known for his songs like 'Kar Gayi Chull', '2 Many Girls', '32 Bore' and others, was targeted in a shocking firing incident in Gurugram on Monday, July 14, 2025. It is being said that a gunshot was fired near Badshahpur on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. Fortunately, the singer narrowly escaped unharmed.