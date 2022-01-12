Father not asking tickets for me or my sister, clarifies Swami Prasad Maurya’s son

Utkrist Maurya Ashok, son of former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on January 11 clarified that his father is not asking for tickets for him or his sister. His clarification came a day after the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya. “Even today, there is no such issue that my father wants a ticket for me or my sister. My father and the party will decide if I have to contest the election or they want me as a party worker for the upcoming Assembly polls,” Utkrisht Maurya Ashok said.