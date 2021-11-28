Father booked for brutally thrashing son

In a shocking incident, a drunk father thrashed his 8-year-old son with a stick. The child along with his sister can be heard pleading and crying for their father to stop but in vain. The video was reportedly recorded by a neighbor, who called the police too. The Chatrinaka police have arrested the 38-year old. The child has been shifted to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries