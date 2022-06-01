Farooq Abdullah targets Centre over killing of school teacher in Kulgam

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on May 31 said that the Centre has to find a way through which it can win the hearts of people in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed concern over the targeted killings. "Many policemen, Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims have been killed but still, they (Central Government) say there is peace. They have to find such a way through which they can win people's hearts and we can come out of this problem," he said. His remarks came after a school teacher from the main minority community in Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region on May 31.