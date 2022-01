Farmers protest outside CM Gehlot’s residence after govt holds auctioning of agricultural land

Farmers from Dausa town on January 20, protested outside Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur. They protested against government’s decision of holding auction of agricultural land. Rajasthan government issued directions to stop auctioning of agricultural land under 'Removal of Difficulties Act' by banks if farmers can't pay off their loans.