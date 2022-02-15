Farmers of Rajouri benefit from newly constructed canals under AIBP Scheme

Department of Flood Control and Irrigation provided the poor farmers with facilities of proper water canals for irrigation under the "Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP)" Scheme in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle-Rajouri, of the AIBP, J. P. Singh told ANI, "We have been implementing various schemes under the AIBP Scheme for the benefit of the locals. Though there are a few issues in one or two schemes of the programme which have been taken up with the government, still we have been able to work for the benefits of the locals."