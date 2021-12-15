Search icon
Farmers leave Ghazipur protest site after 383 days

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and his supporters leave Ghazipur protest site at Delhi-UP border after suspending their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws.

