Farmers getting more than MSP by selling crops to private players: Sudhanshu Pandey

Secretary of Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey on May 05 said that the farmers are getting good prices for their crop, as they are selling it to private players, traders and exporters. “The farmers are getting a good price in the market for their crop, as they are selling it to private players, traders and exporters and getting more than the MSP,” he said. “Traders have signed a contract of 40 lakh MT for the first quarter of Argentina wheat which is expected to arrive in June. The ban on the export of palm oil by Indonesia will be lifted very soon as per the industry sources,” he added.