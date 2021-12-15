Farmers celebrate while leaving protest site at Delhi-UP border

Farmers cheered on December 15 as they prepared to depart from Delhi's border points after more than a year of protest against three farm rules that the Centre has finally repealed.“I am thankful to everyone who has been with us. I also extend my gratitude to the people who ran langars and villagers who brought essentials for us. Talks are underway with the Centre after withdrawal of three farm laws. Our movement is suspended, not withdrawn,” said Rakesh Tikait.