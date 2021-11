{"id":"2920380","source":"DNA","title":"Farmers celebrate Centre's decision to withdraw three Farm Laws","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

After PM Narendra Modi announced that his government will take constitutional measures to repeal the three farm laws which were passed during the Monsoon session of Parliament in 2020, farmers were seen celebrating. Several political leaders and Bollywood celebs also shared their wishes on the latest update.

Several political leaders and Bollywood celebs also shared their wishes on the latest update.

