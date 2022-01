Farmer Abdul Khadar Nadakattin conferred with Padma Shri for grassroots innovation

An innovative farmer who designed and produced farm equipment, Abdul Khadar Nadakattin, was honoured with the Padma Shri Award on January 26. He got this award in the field of grassroots innovation. The Padma Shri Awardee expressed his happiness and said, “The country is running with help of farmers, so I did everything for them in 40 to 45 years. Most farmers are benefitting with Nadakattin sowing machine. I'm very happy with the award.”