{"id":"2920349","source":"DNA","title":"Farm laws were formed just to satisfy PM Modi’s ego: Asaduddin Owaisi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"These ‘black’ farm laws were formed just to satisfy Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ego, said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 19. “From day one, Opposition had been saying that three farm laws are unconstitutional. Modi Government had no constitutional right to make such laws. These laws were formed only for the satisfaction of Modi's ego. Due to these black laws, 700 farmers had to lost their lives,” said Owaisi. “Had he kept aside his ego and Constitution before him, these laws wouldn't have been formed and farmers may not have died. It's a late decision. I've always said that this Government gets scared when public comes out on the streets to protest. This is a victory for all farmers,” he added. \r

Nov 19, 2021, 04:40 PM IST