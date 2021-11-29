{"id":"2921720","source":"DNA","title":"Farm Laws Repeal Bill was introduced, passed without discussion: Adhir Chowdhury","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On the first day of the Winter Session on November 29, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Rajan Chowdhary claimed that Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced and passed without discussion. “The government blames us for not letting the House function. But Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced and passed without discussion. Opposition had demanded a discussion on it. Even though the government has repealed the farm laws, its 'Mann ki Baat' is something else,” ","summary":"On the first day of the Winter Session on November 29, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Rajan Chowdhary claimed that Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced and passed without discussion. “The government blames us for not letting the House function. But Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced and passed without discussion. Opposition had demanded a discussion on it. Even though the government has repealed the farm laws, its 'Mann ki Baat' is something else,” ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-farm-laws-repeal-bill-was-introduced-passed-without-discussion-adhir-chowdhury-2921720","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007539-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_38.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638193202","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921720"}