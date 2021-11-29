Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in absolute chaos Jaya Bachchan

After the Bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said that the Bill was passed in complete disarray. “In so many years that I've been here, this is the first time I'm seeing this kind of environment. The Bill was passed in absolute chaos. I feel that a special Parliament Protection Bill should now be passed. Small parties don't get chance to speak. They should've talked about the loss of people, the strikes, and the rising vegetable prices. What is this government doing? How will we eat? The water, air is polluted.”