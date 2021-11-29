{"id":"2921718","source":"DNA","title":"Farm Laws Repeal Bill: Govt scared of holding discussion, says Rahul Gandhi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" As Winter Session began in Parliament on November 29, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre on passing repeal of farm laws bill in both houses of Parliament. While addressing mediapersons, Gandhi said, “Earlier, we had said that the government will have to withdraw the farm laws, and today these laws were repealed. It is unfortunate that the farm laws were repealed without discussion. This government is scared of holding a discussion.”","summary":" As Winter Session began in Parliament on November 29, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre on passing repeal of farm laws bill in both houses of Parliament. While addressing mediapersons, Gandhi said, “Earlier, we had said that the government will have to withdraw the farm laws, and today these laws were repealed. It is unfortunate that the farm laws were repealed without discussion. This government is scared of holding a discussion.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-farm-laws-repeal-bill-govt-scared-of-holding-discussion-says-rahul-gandhi-2921718","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007537-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_41.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638193202","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921718"}