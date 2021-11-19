{"id":"2920312","source":"DNA","title":"Farm Law Repeal: Protesting farmers demands for the final statement from the Parliament ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"PM Narendra Modi announced to repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament a year ago, which has led to massive protests by farmers in several states.\r

In an address to the nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi has announced to roll back the farm law. \r

Farmers from Chandigarh are happy to congratulate the farmers across the world but still waiting for a final take back in the bill in the Parliament.

