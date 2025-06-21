Faridabad News Faridabad Man Buries Daughter-in-Law Outside House | Faridabad Murder Case

Faridabad News: Faridabad Man Buries Daughter-in-Law Outside House | Faridabad Murder Case A 24-year-old woman, Tanu Singh, who had been missing since April, was found buried in a 10-foot-deep pit outside her in-laws' home in Faridabad’s Roshan Nagar. Police say Tanu was allegedly murdered by her father-in-law, Bhoop Singh, who later filed a fake missing report and claimed she was mentally disturbed. The pit, dug on April 23 and disguised as drainage work, was used to hide her body. Neighbours grew suspicious, and inconsistencies in the family's statements led to a breakthrough in the investigation. Tanu’s family had also alleged repeated dowry harassment since her marriage two years ago. Her body was identified by her clothes. Police have arrested Bhoop Singh and further investigation is underway.