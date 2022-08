Family satisfied with the probe so far, says Sonali Phogat’s brother

After the untimely demise of BJP leader and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sonali Phogat, her brother Rinku Dhaka on August 26 said that their family is satisfied with the probe so far.Speaking to ANI, Rinku Dhaka said, “After the last rites are conducted, the family members will decide whether or not we want a CBI probe into her death. We are sure that it was a murder. We are satisfied with the probe done so far.”