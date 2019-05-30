Family members of BJP workers killed in violence arrive in Delhi for PM Modi’s oath ceremony

Family members of 54 BJP workers, who were allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal, arrived in Delhi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today.“My brother was murdered. I want that the murderer should be given severe punishment. We were invited by PM Modi,” said a relative of a deceased. While speaking to ANI, a wife of another BJP worker who was killed said, “I am going to Narendra Modi and will ask him for justice as my deceased husband was brutally killed in political violence.” PM Modi will take the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening today.