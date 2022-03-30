Fact-finding committee submits report on Birbhum killings to JP Nadda: Sukanta Majumdar

Following the horrific Birbhum incident where 9 people died, President of Bharatiya Janata Party state unit in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar on March 30, informed that the fact-finding committee of the party has submitted a detailed report to JP Nadda with a background of incident. “TMC runs an unofficial toll with sand smuggling & illegal mining; this share of money goes to TMC leadership which is why so many murders & blasts happen. We have submitted our report to our party's national president JP Nadda & will try to forward it to the Home Ministry. Our committee has demanded a central intervention for it to reach a logical end,” he said.