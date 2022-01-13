Face masks cut distance airborne pathogens could travel in half: Study

A research has been published in the 'Journal of Infectious Diseases'. The findings are important as airborne viral pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2, can be encapsulated and transmitted through liquid droplets and aerosols formed during human respiratory functions such as speaking and coughing.Using diagnostic tools commonly used for understanding how fluids move through the air, the researchers measured the distance in all directions that droplets and aerosols travel from people speaking and coughing.Fourteen people participated in the study, 11 males and 3 females, ages 21 to 31. Each participant recited a phrase and simulated a cough for 5 minutes without a face-covering, with a cloth face covering, and with a three-layered disposable surgical mask.The researchers found that a cloth face-covering reduced emissions in all directions to about two feet compared to the four feet of emissions produced when coughing or speaking with no mask on.