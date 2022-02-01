Extremely disappointing a damp squib says Shashi Tharoor on Union Budget 2022

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on February 01 said that the Union Budget is “extremely disappointing, a damp squib” and there is absolutely nothing, no mention of MGNREGA, Defence or any other urgent priorities facing the public. Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, “Extremely disappointing, a damp squib! There seems to be absolutely nothing in this Budget. It's an astonishingly disappointing Budget. When you listen to the speech, no mention of MGNREGA, of Defence, of any other urgent priorities facing the public. We are facing terrible inflation and there is no tax relief for the middle class. This is a Budget that seems to be pushing the mirage of 'achhe din' even farther away. Now it's India at 100, we'll have to wait for 25 more yrs for 'acche din' to arrive.”