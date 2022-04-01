Extraordinary willingness to participate in countries with reserves including India US on oil diplomacy

The White House Director of the National Economic Council (NEC) Brian Deese on April 01 (IST) talked upon the US Conversations with India on Russian oil and said that work of diplomacy and engagement with our allies and partners is aimed to make sure that it continues. “Our conversations with all countries that have reserves is similar in encouraging them to participate and to contribute in, consistent with their stocks, their available stocks and their circumstances,” said Brian Deese. “We have seen to date a quite extraordinary willingness to participate including IEA and non-IEA members to participate in those coordinated releases, including Indian government to date. So work of diplomacy and engagement with our allies and partners is aimed to make sure that it continues,” added WH Director of NEC.