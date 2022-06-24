Extraminds biggest free learning initiative launches 4000 educational videos on YouTube for free

The most well-known excellent video-based lectures can be viewed and learned by a student's company in India, Extraminds, which recently revealed plans to launch a new YouTube channel with more than 4,000 instructional videos. The kids will have free access to these informative films. This business wants to provide parents, teachers, and students with the finest learning experience possible in the convenience of their own homes. The team has chosen to gradually relaunch its free educational services in response to the enormous popularity of the Extraminds Educational App. Reading materials, visuals, animation, step-by-step explanations, and solved examples will all be included in the videos selected for Extraminds' YouTube channel. The video lectures given by the best professors should aid students in comprehending each subject better. This programme is the largest free learning programme, according to the firm. Parents and students will both benefit greatly from Extraminds' unique approach. In addition, everyone can access the videos on the video streaming site for free.