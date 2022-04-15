Extortion racket run by Kala Jathedi-Rishi Surakhpuria gang busted

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted an extortion racket run by Kala Jathedi and Rishi Surakhpuria gang and arrested two members of the gang identified as Mohd Ladla and Arjun. Accused Ladla came in touch with Rishi in Jail and soon became a member of his gang. Their leader Rishi demanded Rs 50 Lakh from Amit, a bootlegger resident of Mahavir Enclave, Dabri, but he refused to pay this hefty amount. Due to his refusal, they were annoyed with him. Their gang leader instructed Mohd Ladla to teach a lesson to Amit for non-fulfilment of their demands. In order to terrorise him, Mohd Ladla and his associates went inside the house of Amit with dreaded weapons and threatened him. They also fired one round inside the house of victim Amit and another round outside the house to terrorise him. Thereafter, they robbed cash and ornaments worn by the victim and his wife at gunpoint. After the incident, he along with his associate Arjun left Delhi for his native village in West Bengal. The police team received an input that two desperate robbers who were involved in the robbery incident of Mahavir Enclave, would come to New Delhi by train. On the basis of that information, police apprehended Mohd Ladla and Arjun from New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway stations.