External Affairs Minister S Jaishankars security cover upgraded to Z Category

The security cover of EAM S Jaishankar has been upgraded. Notably, the Home Ministry holds frequent meetings on threats to influential people in the country. Jaishankar, 68, is currently being provided round-the-clock security cover by the armed team of the Delhi Police under the 'Y' category. However, now, EAM will be protected by CRPF personnel under 'Z' security cover that includes over a dozen armed commandos.