Explained India-Maldives Ties In Crisis Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi Whats Happening

Controversy erupted after three Maldivian ministers used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media during his visit to the Lakshadweep Islands. However, the Maldivian government distanced itself from the remarks, calling them 'personal’ which ‘do not represent the views of the government', later the ministers also got suspended. But is there a strain in the ties with Maldives?