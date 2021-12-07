INDIA
Russia has begun delivery of S-400 air defence system to India. In 2018, India had signed the agreement to buy five units of the air defence missile system from Russia in a USD 5 billion deal.
Arjun Kapoor reveals dad Boney Kapoor took 4 years to deal with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja failure: 'He's gambler at..'
Health Insurance Claim Process: A Step-by-Step guide
Ali Haider emerges as a young, driven digital disruptor with ConnectPR
Celebrating legacy of Sanjeev Sinha: 'Buoyant Iconic Depth' art exhibition opens at India Habitat Centre
MySoho gears up for massive expansion that will shape future of flexible office space in Indian Tier-II towns
ACIBADEM LabMed Laboratories ensures high standards in medical testing
BCCI clears stance on Team India's travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, wants to play matches in....
THIS is world's highest-valued currency, not dollar, pound, euro
'Forgive me if...’: Justice DY Chandrachud's final message as Chief Justice of India
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their pregnancy, share heartfelt note, they will be blessed with first child in...
Watch: KL Rahul's brain fade leads to bizarre dismissal in India A vs Australia A match
Meme fest erupts after Biden delivers speech with smiling face, netizens say, 'He voted for Trump'
Viral video: Netizens react in shock as woman washes hair with toxic foam from Yamuna river, watch
How Trump’s ‘America First’ policy opens doors for India’s regional power
Days after Ratan Tata’s death, some good news for Noel Tata as THIS company earns Rs 582.71 crore net profit
Apeksha Porwal on mixed reviews for Honeymoon Photographer, says this about Asha Negi getting more limelight | Exclusive
42-year-old retired player breaks silence on registering for IPL, says, 'I have never...'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection Week 1: Ajay leads race with Rs 260 crore, Kartik trails by...
'Main pairon mein gir gaya': Virat Kohli recalls memorable encounter with Sachin Tendulkar - Watch
Is kala namak really a detox? Shalini Passi swears by this simple health hack
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries loses over Rs 4 lakh crore in market cap due to..
Meet woman who was forced to get married at 14, cracked BPSC exam after 5 attempts, she went on to pursue...
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph suspended for two ODIs; here's why
Meet MMA Fighter-turned-actor who beat Dwayne Johnson to become world’s highest-paid debutant; he charged Rs...
Himachal CM Sukhu's samosas, cakes served to security staff; CID probe on
AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI: Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf shine as Pakistan thrash Australia by 9 wickets, level series 1-1
'Almost like a friend': Sudha Murty sought help from THIS influencer for research for Rajya Sabha speech
'Conspiracy against Kashmir': PM Modi slams NC-Cong's Article 370 resolution
Do Patti: T-series, Sachet-Parampara face social media wrath over Maiyya plagiarism accusation, netizens say 'shameful..
Mumbai police receives new threat targeting Salman Khan; on 'behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang' sender demands...
Meet Tamanna Bharat, who is all set to represent India at Miss Asia Global 2024 in Kerala
Bengaluru coconut vendor's viral ad challenges Zepto, Blinkit prices, netizen says 'let him cook'
Vijay 69 movie review: Anupam Kher proves why 'age is just a number' with his finest slice-of-life drama to date
Vvan: Sidharth Malhotra drops motion poster of folk mythological thriller, Kiara Advani reacts
Uorfi Javed says Triptii Dimri should take dance class, slams her 'ganda step' in 'Mere Mehboob': 'Nas peet di apni...'
Virat Kohli gets embarrassed as crowd sings 'Happy Birthday to you' in live event, WATCH viral video
Gym and fitness is all about overall health, not just good looks: BigMuscles Nutrition’s Suhel Vats
'From the beginning...': Aishwarya Rai BREAKS silence on fights with Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours
'Simplicity at its best': Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's picture from Bengaluru's coffee shop leaves netizens inspired
Deepika Padukone makes first appearance with daughter Dua, Ranveer Singh twins with his baby girl; watch viral video
Station master's phone call with ex-wife led to Rs 3 crore loss to railways, know how
Uproar in J-K Assembly as BJP members protest over special status resolution
Aligarh Muslim University entitled to minority status under Article 30: SC
'That bungalow had...': Salman Khan's BIG revelation, says Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat was first offered to him but..
Nimrat Kaur on 'meeting right person' in viral statement amid dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan: 'Marriage is a...'
Collaborative global response a must to combat climate change effectively: Dr Sanju Purohit
Viral: Man rants about his GenZ colleague's leave to heal from breakup, gets trolled
Why banks are shutting down ATMs despite high cash flow; NEW RBI rules, UPI impact explained, know here
Priyanka Gandhi contesting Wayanad bypoll with Jamaat-e-Islami support? Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan makes big statement
Arjun Kapoor's first relationship lasted 2 years, he was madly in love with this girl who is Malaika Arora's...
Splitsvilla, Crime Petrol-fame actor Nitin Chauhaan passes away at 35 allegedly by suicide
Worrying signs for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 840960 crore company? Elon Musk will push Donald Trump to...
Have Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma moved back to Mumbai? Here's what we know
This film that made Karisma superstar was rejected by Aishwarya Rai, Juhi Chawla refused to kiss lead actor, it earned..
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani are fond of these five dishes which cost Rs...
President Joe Biden reacts to Trump's victory, assures 'peaceful transfer of power', appeals Democratic supporters to..
Meet Indian-origin Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, who could be Donald Trump's likely pick for CIA Chief
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Why did Ajit Pawar not seek PM Modi's rally in Baramati? NCP leader says...
Donald Trump's second term worries Elon Musk's transgender daughter, says....
Meet Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's new White House Chief of Staff, creates history by becoming 1st woman to hold post
Salman Khan's biggest flop film was rejected by Preity Zinta, director quit cinema, made for Rs 19 crore, earned only..
US President-elect Donald Trump appoints Susan Wiles as White House chief of staff, first woman to hold position
'Silent prayer that...': After Arjun Kapoor confirms his breakup with Malaika Arora, her cryptic post goes viral
Meet IAS officer, who was a disabled bangle seller, cracked UPSC exam, is now serving in...
Aishwarya Rai's video showering love on Agastya Nanda goes viral amid her divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan
Delhi pollution: Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' level, AQI crosses 400 in Anand Vihar; spike in Asthma patients
Anupam Kher on Vijay 69, hates getting stereotyped, why he still asks work from directors: 'Main tang karta hoon ki...'
Meet IAS officer, who is nemesis of criminals, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 36, she is...
SC to pronounce verdict on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status today
Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Top 50 wishes, What'sApp messages, quotes to share with your loved ones
Viral video: Woman's sensual dance to 'namak' sets internet on fire, watch
SA vs IND, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
SA vs IND, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs India match
Meet man who is set to lead Truecaller, not from IIT, IIM, earlier served Vice President of...
Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor slams Vivian for having 'kaam ka ghamand', lashes out at Rajat Dalal, says 'mere baap ke..'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office Day 7: Ajay's film mints Rs 255 crore, Kartik's movie earns Rs 236 crore
DNA TV Show: Why Pakistan worried about a Donald Trump presidency
Pakistan bow down as THIS country set to host India’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on being trolled for touching her wife's feet: 'People abused me, I don't think...'
Centre declines spectrum auction pitch for satellite internet from Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, boost to Elon Musk
Amid heavy pollution in Delhi, these 12 Indian cities enjoy fresh, clean air
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confides in Kashish Kapoor about his stepdaughters, talks about his...
'Future superstars': Hrithik Roshan's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are latest Instagram favourites, see here
After S Jaishankar's conference, India slams Canada for action against Australian news channel
Sidhu Moosewala's parents share NEW pic of his baby brother, netizens say 'so cute'
‘It definitely does a lot of good to my ego’: Aishwarya Rai gets candid in film promotion interview
Ignored for Australia Tests, India star slams sensational Ranji Trophy double ton
Interviewer asks Aishwarya Rai ‘how do you look so fab’, she says…
Anushka Sharma sends heartfelt wishes for Chhath Puja, shares photo of traditional celebration at Mumbai beach
How Biden’s Lame-Duck Period Could Influence Policy Decisions After Choosing Not to Run in 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo once kissed this Bollywood actress in Lisbon, shook internet, she is now married to...
Watch: Viral video shows heated argument between passengers in Delhi metro
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ extended mission sparks health warnings, doctors raise concerns about...
Virat Kohli's 'new chapter for me' post ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy sends internet into frenzy
Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, donated over Rs 400 crore in one year, Gautam Adani gave Rs...
Delhi: Air pollution in national capital spike during Chhath Puja, AQI reaches 'severe' level
Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan insults Eisha Singh, mocks her bond with Avinash Mishra: 'Tu toh baby boy se chipakti...'
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live in India?
'I gain weight as body...' Arjun Kapoor reveals being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease
World's most expensive party ever that cost Rs 8430665360, had 18 tonnes food, 100 aircraft, it was hosted by...