Explained How NRIs can use UPI with their international mobile numbers; list of supported countries

NRIs in 10 countries — Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and UK — will now be able to transact through UPI using international mobile numbers. UPI platforms can now be used with the same International number. Yes, a seamless payment system even when you are in a foreign land. Now, this decision holds greater significance. How will this come into place? When can you finally start using UPI globally? Which countries will fall under the purview? Let's understand.