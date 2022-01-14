Experts say discharge of Tritium from Fukushima into sea is safe

Water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is discharged into the sea after removing harmful nuclear materials through Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS). But, tritium, one of the nuclear materials, still remains in the water. Keiichi Nakagawa, Professor of the University of Tokyo, explains how this will be harmless. Being expert in radiology, Prof. Keiichi mentions that the Japanese standard for sea discharge is very safe. The process of decommissioning is undertaken with utmost carefulness and mutual understanding of all stakeholders.