Experienced with this portfolio Giriraj Singh on appointment as Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister

While speaking to ANI on being appointed as Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries (DADF), Giriraj Singh shared his ‘vision’.Singh said, “It’s an honour for me, whatever responsibility I have been given I will work hard to take it forward in Prime Minister Modi's road map.”He further added, “I have already managed this portfolio in Bihar, I would like to work in this portfolio once again.” Begusarai Member of Parliament Giriraj Singh is the only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister from Bihar who has been elevated to cabinet rank from Minister of State (independent charge) status in the previous government.