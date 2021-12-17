Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Experience flying over the Great Pyramids of Giza with French daredevils

Fred Fugen and Vincent Cotte, a former member of the French national paragliding team flew past the pyramids at speeds of up to 250 km/hr at a minimum elevation of 90 metres.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.