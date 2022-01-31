Expecting strong focus on investments in healthcare from CII: Panacea Biotec MD

Panacea Biotec Managing Director Rajesh Jain on January 31 said that they are expecting very strong focus on investments and incentivising capital expenditure in healthcare from the CII. He said, “What we're expecting at CII is very strong focus on investments and incentivizing capital expenditure in healthcare. Healthcare expenditure is around 1.2% annually if you leave last year aside where majority of expenses was to prevent COVID infections.” He said, “I believe we need to increase this from 1.2% to almost 2.5% every year, in a phased manner program. This expenditure should be invested to create and modernise our public healthcare infrastructure, upgrade and optimise efficiencies in primary healthcare centres.”