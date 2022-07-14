Exhibition of products made by jail inmates draws huge crowd in Shimla

An exhibition of products made by jail inmates in Shimla is drawing attention of people from all around. The three-day long exhibition and sale was inaugurated by the Additional Director General of Police Prison, Satwant Atwal. The exhibition is one of the reforms and recreational services being provided to the jail inmates. While encouraging the inmates, the exhibition is also assisting promotion of Himachal Pradesh’s tradition and culture. Apart from the handloom, products like yoga mats are also popular among buyers here.