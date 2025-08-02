Exclusive Jyoti Malhotra on Volvo XC60 New Launches Volvo’s India Strategy | Volvo Car India MD

In this exclusive interview, we speak with Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India, about the brand’s plans for India, the performance and positioning of the Volvo XC60, and what to expect from upcoming Volvo models. He shares insights on Volvo’s electrification journey, localization strategies, and how the company is preparing to compete in India’s premium EV and luxury SUV segments.