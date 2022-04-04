Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Exclusive Interview: John, Rakul, Jacqueline reveal the plot of Attack and much more

Watch the exclusive interview with the team 'ATTACK', revealing some of the main highlights while shooting the film.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.