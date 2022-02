Exclusive: CCTV video shows shooters aiming and firing at Asaduddin Owaisi's car

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was on Thursday attacked by unidentified men who fired bullet shots while he was returning to Delhi from Hapur district in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm, he said.