Ex-CJI Chandrachud Explains Delay In Vacating Official Bungalow | DY Chandrachud News Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud addressed the delay in vacating his official residence, citing personal reasons. He explained that his 'two daughters with special needs' suffer from 'severe comorbidities and genetic problems, particularly nemaline myopathy.’ The former CJI confirmed he will move soon and pointed out that past CJIs have also been granted extensions. The Supreme Court administration had written to the Centre requesting the immediate vacation of the bungalow allocated to the sitting CJI. Ex-CJI Chandrachud, who retired eight months ago, continues to stay in the Type VIII Bungalow, while his successors have opted to live in their previous homes. His request for an extension until April 30, 2025, was approved, with a license fee of ₹5,430 per month.